Dalal Street Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 89.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalal Street Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 89.97% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 115.14% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 114.82% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2017.
Dalal Street shares closed at 339.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 93.72% returns over the last 6 months and 186.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dalal Street Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.43
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|3.42
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.43
|3.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|--
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|0.39
|3.62
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|3.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|0.39
|6.95
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|0.39
|6.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|0.39
|6.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|0.39
|6.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|0.39
|6.78
|Equity Share Capital
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.32
|10.26
|215.08
|Diluted EPS
|-20.32
|10.26
|215.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.32
|10.26
|215.08
|Diluted EPS
|-20.32
|10.26
|215.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited