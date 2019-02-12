Dalal Street Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 89.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 89.97% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 115.14% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 114.82% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2017.

Dalal Street shares closed at 339.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 93.72% returns over the last 6 months and 186.90% over the last 12 months.