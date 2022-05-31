Daikaffil Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 22.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Daikaffil Chemicals India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2022 down 22.69% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 31.37% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.
Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 24.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Daikaffil Chemicals India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|2.89
|1.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|2.89
|1.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.32
|0.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.96
|0.82
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|1.01
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|1.08
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.74
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-1.37
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-1.26
|-0.49
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-1.26
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-1.26
|-0.50
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.12
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-1.15
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-1.15
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.91
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.91
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.91
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.91
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited