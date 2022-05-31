Daikaffil Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 22.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2022 down 22.69% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 31.37% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 24.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)