Daikaffil Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, down 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in March 2020 down 19.03% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 up 37.88% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020 up 23.19% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019.

Daikaffil Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2019.

Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 24.30 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.