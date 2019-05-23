Daikaffil Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 23.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in March 2019 down 23.92% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 down 57.36% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019 down 41.53% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2018.

Daikaffil Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2018.

Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 32.95 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.21% over the last 12 months.