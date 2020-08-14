Daikaffil Chem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 68.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Daikaffil Chemicals India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in June 2020 down 68.11% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020 down 281.05% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020 down 132.91% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019.
Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 33.50 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 58.02% returns over the last 6 months and 47.25% over the last 12 months.
|Daikaffil Chemicals India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|3.60
|4.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|3.60
|4.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|1.93
|2.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-0.02
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.52
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.57
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.31
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.26
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.57
|0.51
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.56
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|0.56
|0.50
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.54
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.54
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.90
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.90
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.90
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.90
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm