Daikaffil Chem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 68.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in June 2020 down 68.11% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020 down 281.05% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020 down 132.91% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019.

Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 33.50 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 58.02% returns over the last 6 months and 47.25% over the last 12 months.