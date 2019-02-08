Daikaffil Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, down 35.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2018 down 35.54% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 113.93% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 95.83% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 41.50 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.68% over the last 12 months.