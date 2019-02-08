Daikaffil Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, down 35.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Daikaffil Chemicals India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2018 down 35.54% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 113.93% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 95.83% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.
Daikaffil Chem shares closed at 41.50 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Daikaffil Chemicals India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.91
|5.43
|6.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.91
|5.43
|6.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.02
|3.51
|2.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-0.41
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.63
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.91
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.53
|1.10
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.20
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.73
|1.23
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.73
|1.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.73
|1.23
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.29
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.44
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.44
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.72
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.72
|1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.72
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.72
|1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited