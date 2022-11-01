 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, up 110.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in September 2022 up 110.87% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2022 up 364.29% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in September 2022 up 369.66% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 300.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.

Dai-Ichi Karkaria
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.32 38.28 25.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.32 38.28 25.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.61 30.25 16.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.37 -3.04 3.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.94 4.05 3.94
Depreciation 1.73 1.71 1.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.06 8.17 7.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.61 -2.86 -7.17
Other Income 1.86 1.27 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.47 -1.59 -4.35
Interest 0.68 0.67 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.79 -2.26 -4.62
Exceptional Items 7.42 -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.21 -2.26 -4.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.21 -2.26 -4.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.21 -2.26 -4.62
Equity Share Capital 7.45 7.45 7.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.40 -3.04 -6.20
Diluted EPS 16.40 -3.04 -6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.40 -3.04 -6.20
Diluted EPS 16.40 -3.04 -6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
