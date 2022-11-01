English
    Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, up 110.87% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in September 2022 up 110.87% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2022 up 364.29% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in September 2022 up 369.66% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

    Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.

    Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 300.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.

    Dai-Ichi Karkaria
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.3238.2825.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.3238.2825.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.6130.2516.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-3.043.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.944.053.94
    Depreciation1.731.711.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.068.177.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.61-2.86-7.17
    Other Income1.861.272.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.47-1.59-4.35
    Interest0.680.670.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.79-2.26-4.62
    Exceptional Items7.42----
    P/L Before Tax12.21-2.26-4.62
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.21-2.26-4.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.21-2.26-4.62
    Equity Share Capital7.457.457.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.40-3.04-6.20
    Diluted EPS16.40-3.04-6.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.40-3.04-6.20
    Diluted EPS16.40-3.04-6.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm