Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, up 110.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in September 2022 up 110.87% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2022 up 364.29% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in September 2022 up 369.66% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 300.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.