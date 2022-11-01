Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, up 110.87% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in September 2022 up 110.87% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2022 up 364.29% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in September 2022 up 369.66% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.
Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 300.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.32
|38.28
|25.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.32
|38.28
|25.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.61
|30.25
|16.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|-3.04
|3.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.94
|4.05
|3.94
|Depreciation
|1.73
|1.71
|1.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.06
|8.17
|7.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.61
|-2.86
|-7.17
|Other Income
|1.86
|1.27
|2.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.47
|-1.59
|-4.35
|Interest
|0.68
|0.67
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.79
|-2.26
|-4.62
|Exceptional Items
|7.42
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.21
|-2.26
|-4.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.21
|-2.26
|-4.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.21
|-2.26
|-4.62
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.40
|-3.04
|-6.20
|Diluted EPS
|16.40
|-3.04
|-6.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.40
|-3.04
|-6.20
|Diluted EPS
|16.40
|-3.04
|-6.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited