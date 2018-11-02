Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 34.89% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in September 2018 down 34.89% from Rs. 31.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2018 down 246.95% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2018 down 148.04% from Rs. 5.35 crore in September 2017.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 253.30 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -44.87% returns over the last 6 months and -38.76% over the last 12 months.