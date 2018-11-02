Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 34.89% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in September 2018 down 34.89% from Rs. 31.67 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2018 down 246.95% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2018 down 148.04% from Rs. 5.35 crore in September 2017.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 253.30 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -44.87% returns over the last 6 months and -38.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.62
|28.35
|31.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.62
|28.35
|31.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.88
|16.63
|19.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.18
|2.82
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.39
|4.29
|3.83
|Depreciation
|2.03
|1.44
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.38
|6.17
|4.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.88
|-3.00
|2.55
|Other Income
|0.28
|1.64
|2.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.60
|-1.36
|4.86
|Interest
|1.86
|0.56
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.46
|-1.92
|4.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.46
|-1.92
|4.83
|Tax
|-1.89
|-0.68
|1.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.57
|-1.24
|3.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.57
|-1.24
|3.11
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.14
|-1.66
|4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.14
|-1.66
|4.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.14
|-1.66
|4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.14
|-1.66
|4.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited