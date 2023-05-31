Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore, up 35.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.79% from Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 74.73% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2023 up 266.23% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 383.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.08% over the last 12 months.