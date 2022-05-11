Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in March 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 31.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 101.55% from Rs. 117.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 343.00 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)