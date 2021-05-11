Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, up 21.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in March 2021 up 21.27% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.22 crore in March 2021 up 1868.02% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021 down 93.82% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 157.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.90 in March 2020.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 393.15 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.86% returns over the last 6 months and 97.86% over the last 12 months.