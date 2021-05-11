Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, up 21.27% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in March 2021 up 21.27% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.22 crore in March 2021 up 1868.02% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021 down 93.82% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.
Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 157.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.90 in March 2020.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 393.15 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.86% returns over the last 6 months and 97.86% over the last 12 months.
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.98
|23.25
|26.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.98
|23.25
|26.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.91
|13.22
|19.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.10
|3.08
|-1.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.04
|3.73
|4.43
|Depreciation
|1.64
|2.15
|2.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.36
|6.15
|7.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.87
|-5.08
|-5.73
|Other Income
|2.78
|0.71
|1.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.09
|-4.37
|-4.16
|Interest
|1.77
|2.35
|2.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.86
|-6.72
|-6.63
|Exceptional Items
|131.47
|-49.32
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|124.61
|-56.04
|-6.63
|Tax
|7.39
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|117.22
|-56.04
|-6.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|117.22
|-56.04
|-6.63
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|157.34
|-75.23
|-8.90
|Diluted EPS
|157.34
|-75.23
|-8.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|157.34
|-75.23
|-8.90
|Diluted EPS
|157.34
|-75.23
|-8.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited