Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore in March 2020 up 33.38% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020 down 241.75% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020 up 32.06% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2019.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 282.10 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.