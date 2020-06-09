Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore in March 2020 up 33.38% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020 down 241.75% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020 up 32.06% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2019.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 282.10 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.37
|30.39
|19.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.37
|30.39
|19.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.30
|19.91
|14.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.48
|0.45
|-0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.43
|3.96
|3.78
|Depreciation
|2.38
|2.34
|2.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.47
|6.01
|5.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.73
|-2.28
|-5.52
|Other Income
|1.57
|0.55
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.16
|-1.73
|-4.99
|Interest
|2.47
|2.62
|2.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.63
|-4.35
|-7.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.35
|-1.42
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.63
|-4.70
|-8.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|-6.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.63
|-4.70
|-1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.63
|-4.70
|-1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.90
|-6.31
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-8.90
|-6.31
|-3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.90
|-6.31
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-8.90
|-6.31
|-3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:02 am