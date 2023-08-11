English
    Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.86 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.86 crore in June 2023 down 27.22% from Rs. 38.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 80.53% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 up 2300% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 382.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.26% over the last 12 months.

    Dai-Ichi Karkaria
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.8642.4638.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.8642.4638.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.8724.8530.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.820.90-3.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.643.654.05
    Depreciation2.292.161.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.757.988.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.872.92-2.86
    Other Income3.461.321.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.594.24-1.59
    Interest1.181.060.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.593.18-2.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.593.18-2.26
    Tax-0.153.64--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.46-2.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.46-2.26
    Equity Share Capital7.457.457.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.62-3.04
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.62-3.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.62-3.04
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.62-3.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023

