Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore in June 2022 up 10.44% from Rs. 34.66 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 up 54.44% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 103.92% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 296.95 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.72% returns over the last 6 months and -30.81% over the last 12 months.
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.28
|31.27
|34.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.28
|31.27
|34.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.25
|21.03
|26.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.04
|1.27
|-1.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.05
|4.36
|3.52
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.74
|1.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.17
|9.37
|10.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|-6.50
|-5.70
|Other Income
|1.27
|0.91
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-5.59
|-4.73
|Interest
|0.67
|0.23
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.26
|-5.82
|-4.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.26
|-1.82
|-4.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.26
|-1.82
|-4.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.26
|-1.82
|-4.96
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-2.44
|-6.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|-2.44
|-6.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-2.44
|-6.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|-2.44
|-6.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited