Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore in December 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2022 up 273.75% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 418.45% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.