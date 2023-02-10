English
    Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore in December 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2022 up 273.75% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 418.45% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.

    Dai-Ichi Karkaria
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.8854.3230.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.8854.3230.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.0134.6122.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.540.370.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.043.943.59
    Depreciation1.851.731.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.6610.067.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.783.61-5.80
    Other Income2.001.861.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.785.47-4.42
    Interest0.630.680.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.154.79-5.18
    Exceptional Items2.857.42--
    P/L Before Tax9.0012.21-5.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0012.21-5.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0012.21-5.18
    Equity Share Capital7.457.457.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0716.40-6.96
    Diluted EPS12.0716.40-6.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0716.40-6.96
    Diluted EPS12.0716.40-6.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
