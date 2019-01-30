Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.11 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.11 crore in December 2018 down 47.99% from Rs. 46.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2018 down 196.83% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2018 down 133.98% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2017.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 253.30 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -27.70% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.