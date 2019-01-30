Dai-Ichi Karkar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.11 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.11 crore in December 2018 down 47.99% from Rs. 46.36 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2018 down 196.83% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2018 down 133.98% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2017.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 253.30 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -27.70% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.11
|20.62
|46.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.11
|20.62
|46.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.78
|15.88
|29.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.02
|-2.18
|-0.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.07
|4.39
|3.78
|Depreciation
|2.29
|2.03
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.99
|5.38
|7.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-4.88
|6.37
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.28
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|-4.60
|6.72
|Interest
|2.37
|1.86
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.12
|-6.46
|6.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.12
|-6.46
|6.64
|Tax
|-2.24
|-1.89
|1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.88
|-4.57
|5.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.88
|-4.57
|5.04
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.55
|-6.14
|6.76
|Diluted EPS
|-6.55
|-6.14
|6.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.55
|-6.14
|6.76
|Diluted EPS
|-6.55
|-6.14
|6.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited