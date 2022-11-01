Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, up 110.87% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 54.32 38.28 25.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 54.32 38.28 25.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.61 30.25 16.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.37 -3.04 3.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.94 4.05 3.94 Depreciation 1.73 1.71 1.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.06 8.17 7.67 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.61 -2.86 -7.17 Other Income 1.86 1.27 1.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.47 -1.59 -6.04 Interest 0.68 0.67 0.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.79 -2.26 -6.31 Exceptional Items 7.42 -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.21 -2.26 -6.31 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.21 -2.26 -6.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.21 -2.26 -6.31 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 0.33 -0.20 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.28 -1.93 -6.51 Equity Share Capital 7.45 7.45 7.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.48 -2.59 -8.73 Diluted EPS 16.48 -2.59 -8.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.48 -2.59 -8.73 Diluted EPS 16.48 -2.59 -8.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited