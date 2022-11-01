 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, up 110.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in September 2022 up 110.87% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2022 up 288.63% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in September 2022 up 265.14% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.
Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.73 in September 2021. Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 300.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.
Dai-Ichi Karkaria
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations54.3238.2825.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations54.3238.2825.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.6130.2516.38
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-3.043.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.944.053.94
Depreciation1.731.711.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.068.177.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.61-2.86-7.17
Other Income1.861.271.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.47-1.59-6.04
Interest0.680.670.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.79-2.26-6.31
Exceptional Items7.42----
P/L Before Tax12.21-2.26-6.31
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.21-2.26-6.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.21-2.26-6.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.33-0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.28-1.93-6.51
Equity Share Capital7.457.457.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.48-2.59-8.73
Diluted EPS16.48-2.59-8.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.48-2.59-8.73
Diluted EPS16.48-2.59-8.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm
