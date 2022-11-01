Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, up 110.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in September 2022 up 110.87% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2022 up 288.63% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in September 2022 up 265.14% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.73 in September 2021.