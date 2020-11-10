Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.37 crore, down 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.37 crore in September 2020 down 10.4% from Rs. 27.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2020 up 49.49% from Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2020 down 49.32% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 270.50 on November 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 36.13% returns over the last 6 months and -13.56% over the last 12 months.