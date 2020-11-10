Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.37 crore, down 10.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.37 crore in September 2020 down 10.4% from Rs. 27.20 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2020 up 49.49% from Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2020 down 49.32% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 270.50 on November 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 36.13% returns over the last 6 months and -13.56% over the last 12 months.
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.37
|17.82
|27.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.37
|17.82
|27.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.74
|12.24
|19.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|0.61
|-1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.47
|3.52
|3.87
|Depreciation
|2.38
|2.34
|2.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.09
|4.27
|6.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.95
|-5.16
|-3.19
|Other Income
|1.94
|0.86
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.01
|-4.30
|-1.80
|Interest
|2.45
|2.63
|2.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.46
|-6.93
|-4.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.46
|-6.93
|-8.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.46
|-6.93
|-8.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.46
|-6.93
|-8.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.50
|0.70
|0.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.96
|-6.23
|-7.84
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|-8.36
|-10.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|-8.36
|-10.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|-8.36
|-10.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|-8.36
|-10.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm