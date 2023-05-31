Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore, up 35.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.79% from Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 141.3% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2023 up 266.23% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.
Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2022.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 383.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.08% over the last 12 months.
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.46
|48.88
|31.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.46
|48.88
|31.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.85
|26.01
|21.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.90
|4.54
|1.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|4.04
|4.36
|Depreciation
|2.16
|1.85
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.98
|7.66
|9.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.92
|4.78
|-6.50
|Other Income
|1.32
|2.00
|0.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.24
|6.78
|-5.59
|Interest
|1.06
|0.63
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.18
|6.15
|-5.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.85
|4.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3.18
|9.00
|-1.82
|Tax
|3.64
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|9.00
|-1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|9.00
|-1.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.03
|0.18
|0.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.57
|9.18
|-1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|12.32
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|12.32
|-1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|12.32
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|12.32
|-1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited