Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore, up 35.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.79% from Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 141.3% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2023 up 266.23% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2022.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 383.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.08% over the last 12 months.