    Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore, up 35.79% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.79% from Rs. 31.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 141.3% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2023 up 266.23% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

    Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2022.

    Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 383.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.08% over the last 12 months.

    Dai-Ichi Karkaria
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.4648.8831.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.4648.8831.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.8526.0121.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.904.541.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.654.044.36
    Depreciation2.161.851.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.987.669.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.924.78-6.50
    Other Income1.322.000.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.246.78-5.59
    Interest1.060.630.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.186.15-5.82
    Exceptional Items--2.854.00
    P/L Before Tax3.189.00-1.82
    Tax3.64----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.469.00-1.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.469.00-1.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.030.180.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.579.18-1.38
    Equity Share Capital7.457.457.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.7612.32-1.86
    Diluted EPS0.7612.32-1.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.7612.32-1.86
    Diluted EPS0.7612.32-1.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 31, 2023