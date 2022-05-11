 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in March 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 31.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 101.18% from Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 343.00 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)

Dai-Ichi Karkaria
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.27 30.15 31.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.27 30.15 31.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.03 22.13 27.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.27 0.59 -6.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.36 3.59 4.04
Depreciation 1.74 1.71 1.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.37 7.93 12.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.50 -5.80 -7.86
Other Income 0.91 1.38 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.59 -4.42 -6.43
Interest 0.23 0.76 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.82 -5.18 -8.20
Exceptional Items 4.00 -- 131.47
P/L Before Tax -1.82 -5.18 123.27
Tax -- -- 7.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.82 -5.18 115.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.82 -5.18 115.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.44 0.26 0.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.38 -4.92 116.70
Equity Share Capital 7.45 7.45 7.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -6.61 156.64
Diluted EPS -1.86 -6.61 156.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -6.61 156.64
Diluted EPS -1.86 -6.61 156.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
