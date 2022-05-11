Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in March 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 31.98 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 101.18% from Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2021.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 343.00 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.27
|30.15
|31.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.27
|30.15
|31.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.03
|22.13
|27.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.27
|0.59
|-6.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.36
|3.59
|4.04
|Depreciation
|1.74
|1.71
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.37
|7.93
|12.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.50
|-5.80
|-7.86
|Other Income
|0.91
|1.38
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.59
|-4.42
|-6.43
|Interest
|0.23
|0.76
|1.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.82
|-5.18
|-8.20
|Exceptional Items
|4.00
|--
|131.47
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.82
|-5.18
|123.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|7.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.82
|-5.18
|115.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.82
|-5.18
|115.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.44
|0.26
|0.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.38
|-4.92
|116.70
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-6.61
|156.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-6.61
|156.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-6.61
|156.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-6.61
|156.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited