Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in March 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 31.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 101.18% from Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 343.00 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)