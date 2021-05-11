MARKET NEWS

Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, up 21.27% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in March 2021 up 21.27% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2021 up 2108.61% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2021 down 170.62% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 156.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.80 in March 2020.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 393.15 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.86% returns over the last 6 months and 97.86% over the last 12 months.

Dai-Ichi Karkaria
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations31.9823.2526.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.9823.2526.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials27.9113.2219.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.103.08-1.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.043.734.43
Depreciation1.642.152.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.356.157.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.86-5.08-5.72
Other Income1.430.711.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.43-4.37-4.15
Interest1.772.352.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.20-6.72-6.62
Exceptional Items131.47-49.32--
P/L Before Tax123.27-56.04-6.62
Tax7.39----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.88-56.04-6.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.88-56.04-6.62
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.820.220.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates116.70-55.82-5.81
Equity Share Capital7.457.457.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS156.64-74.93-7.80
Diluted EPS156.64-74.93-7.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS156.64-74.93-7.80
Diluted EPS156.64-74.93-7.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2021 08:44 pm

