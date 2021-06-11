Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, up 21.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in March 2021 up 21.27% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2021 up 2108.61% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2021 down 170.62% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 156.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.80 in March 2020.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 398.95 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.60% returns over the last 6 months and 93.34% over the last 12 months.