Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore in March 2020 up 33.38% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2020 down 1310.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020 down 45.08% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 282.10 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.