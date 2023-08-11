Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.86 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.86 crore in June 2023 down 27.22% from Rs. 38.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 down 50.26% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 382.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.26% over the last 12 months.