Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore in June 2022 up 10.44% from Rs. 34.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022 up 63.03% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 103.92% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 296.95 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.72% returns over the last 6 months and -30.81% over the last 12 months.

Dai-Ichi Karkaria
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.28 31.27 34.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.28 31.27 34.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.25 21.03 26.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.04 1.27 -1.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.05 4.36 3.52
Depreciation 1.71 1.74 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.17 9.37 10.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.86 -6.50 -5.70
Other Income 1.27 0.91 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.59 -5.59 -4.73
Interest 0.67 0.23 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.26 -5.82 -4.96
Exceptional Items -- 4.00 --
P/L Before Tax -2.26 -1.82 -4.96
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.26 -1.82 -4.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.26 -1.82 -4.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.33 0.44 -0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.93 -1.38 -5.22
Equity Share Capital 7.45 7.45 7.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.59 -1.86 -7.00
Diluted EPS -2.59 -1.86 -7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.59 -1.86 -7.00
Diluted EPS -2.59 -1.86 -7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

