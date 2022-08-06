Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore in June 2022 up 10.44% from Rs. 34.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022 up 63.03% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 103.92% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 296.95 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.72% returns over the last 6 months and -30.81% over the last 12 months.