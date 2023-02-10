 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore in December 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2022 up 286.59% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 418.45% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkaria
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.88 54.32 30.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.88 54.32 30.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.01 34.61 22.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.54 0.37 0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.04 3.94 3.59
Depreciation 1.85 1.73 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.66 10.06 7.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.78 3.61 -5.80
Other Income 2.00 1.86 1.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.78 5.47 -4.42
Interest 0.63 0.68 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.15 4.79 -5.18
Exceptional Items 2.85 7.42 --
P/L Before Tax 9.00 12.21 -5.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.00 12.21 -5.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.00 12.21 -5.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.18 0.07 0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.18 12.28 -4.92
Equity Share Capital 7.45 7.45 7.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.32 16.48 -6.61
Diluted EPS 12.32 16.48 -6.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.32 16.48 -6.61
Diluted EPS 12.32 16.48 -6.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
