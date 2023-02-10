Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dai-Ichi Karkaria are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore in December 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2022 up 286.59% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 418.45% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.
Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 12.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.61 in December 2021.
Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 412.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.87% returns over the last 6 months and -7.08% over the last 12 months.
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.88
|54.32
|30.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.88
|54.32
|30.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.01
|34.61
|22.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.54
|0.37
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.04
|3.94
|3.59
|Depreciation
|1.85
|1.73
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.66
|10.06
|7.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.78
|3.61
|-5.80
|Other Income
|2.00
|1.86
|1.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.78
|5.47
|-4.42
|Interest
|0.63
|0.68
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.15
|4.79
|-5.18
|Exceptional Items
|2.85
|7.42
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.00
|12.21
|-5.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.00
|12.21
|-5.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.00
|12.21
|-5.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.18
|0.07
|0.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.18
|12.28
|-4.92
|Equity Share Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|7.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.32
|16.48
|-6.61
|Diluted EPS
|12.32
|16.48
|-6.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.32
|16.48
|-6.61
|Diluted EPS
|12.32
|16.48
|-6.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited