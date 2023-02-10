Dai-Ichi Karkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.88 crore in December 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2022 up 286.59% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 418.45% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar EPS has increased to Rs. 12.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.61 in December 2021.

Dai-Ichi Karkar shares closed at 412.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.87% returns over the last 6 months and -7.08% over the last 12 months.