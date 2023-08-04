Dabur zooms 6% as rural demand perks up in Q1

Dabur’s rural volumes increased 8 percent in the June quarter against an industry average of 4 percent

Dabur was trading 6 percent higher in the morning trade on August 4, a day after the FMCG major reported a 9.2 percent increase year-on-year in revenues at Rs 3,130 crore in the April-June quarter.

Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660. “Dabur has shown rural recovery ahead of industry, and nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural markets, which will boost growth momentum,” the brokerage said in a report on August 3.

Nuvama Institutional Equities, too, has a “buy” call with a target price of Rs 725. Dabur witnessed market share gains across 90 percent of its portfolio, the brokerage firm said.

Rural volumes increased 8 percent in the quarter against the industry average of 4 percent, Dabur said in the earnings call.

Rural volumes grew on the back of softening inflation. Inflation has eased to a low-single digit from a high-single digit but food inflation remained at 11 percent and spices at 19 percent, the management said.

Dabur is positive about the rural recovery because of good Kharif sowing, increasing MNEREGA wage rates, and elections.

Segment wise-results

In the home and personal care (HPC) segment, home care recorded the highest growth of 14.5 percent due to robust Odonil and Odomos sales.

In healthcare, over-the-counter products grew 23.5 percent, the highest in the segment. Products like Lal Tail, Honitus, Dabur Health Juices, and Shilajit reported double-digit growths in the June quarter.

Beverages sales, however, were down 2 percent year-on-year due to unseasonal rains in north and west India.

At 9.56 am, the stock was trading at Rs 569.35 on NSE, up 2.6 percent from the previous close.

