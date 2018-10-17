Dabur Q2 PAT seen up 12.8% YoY to Rs. 410 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Dabur to report net profit at Rs. 410 crore up 12.8% year-on-year (up 24% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,220 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 28 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 490 crore.

