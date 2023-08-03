Dabur Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 3.52% to Rs 456.61 crore, revenue up 11%

Dabur India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 441.06 crore in Q1 FY23.

Dabur India Ltd on August 3 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 456.61 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 3.52 percent from Rs 441.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's profit was 55.9 percent higher from Rs 292.76 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue came in at Rs 3,130.47 crore, up 10.91 percent from Rs 2,822.43 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sequentially, the revenue increased 16.9 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) were at Rs 604.7 crore, growing by 11.2 percent. The EBIDTA margin was at 19.3 percent similar to the year ago period.

“We continue to see strong consumer engagement with our brands, helping them grow significantly ahead of the market and report market share gains across 90 percent of the portfolio. With the inflation softening, we have seen our rural growths bounce back to high single digits after three quarters. " said Chief Executive Officer, Mohit Malhotra.

Dabur's International Business reported a 20.6 percent growth in constant currency terms, the company said in a press release.

Riding on growing demand for the company's flagship cough & cold brand Honitus, Dabur's OTC business reported a 24.3 percent growth during the quarter. The Digestive business was up 14.3 percent while the Home Care business posted a 14.5 percent jump. The Oral Care portfolio grew by 12.7 percent while the Hair Care portfolio posted a near 10 percent growth during the quarter. While the Foods business grew by 35 percent, the Beverages portfolio was impacted by the unseasonal rains.

In the Hair Oils category, Dabur gained 200 bps to end the quarter at its highest-ever share of 17.4 percent. Dabur Red Paste gained 50 bps market share, taking the overall Toothpaste market share to 16.9 percent. Odomos gained 340 bps, taking our share of the mosquito repellent category to 58.9 percent. Dabur also reported a 320-bps gain in Chyawanprash market share.

As of 3:03 pm, Dabur was trading 1.70 percent lower at Rs 556.05.