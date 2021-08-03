Dabur Q1 results beat Street estimates: Profit up 28%, revenue jumps 32% YoY

live bse live

Dabur India on August 3 posted a 28.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 438.30 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped 32 percent YoY to Rs 2,611.54 crore in Q1FY22.

In the same quarter last year, Dabur's profit was Rs 341.30 crore and revenue was Rs 1,979.98 crore.

The company beat market estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had estimated profit and revenue at Rs 410 crore and Rs 2,420 crore, respectively.

EBITDA for the quarter came at Rs 552 crore, above the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 495 crore.

Domestic volume growth stood at 34.4 percent against the CNBC-TV18 poll of 17-19 percent growth.

The company's FMCG business grew 35.4 percent, with underlying volume growth of 34.4 percent in the June quarter of FY22.

"Riding on the strength of its strategic business transformation exercise, Dabur demonstrated renewed agility and resilience in the face of the second wave of COVID-19. Our operating margin reported a 32.5 percent growth during the quarter, which marked a 10 bps gain despite high inflationary pressures," said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

"We continue to invest ahead of the curve in expanding our rural footprint. We have expanded our rural coverage by 16 percent, from 60,000 villages at the end of 2020-21 to 69,000 villages in Q1FY22. We plan to further expand it by 33 percent to 80,000 villages over the next 2 years," Malhotra added.

Dabur posted strong growth and market share gains across all key verticals like health care, home care, personal care and foods in Q1FY22. E-Commerce reported an over 100 percent growth and today contributes to 8.2 percent of the India FMG business, said the company.

Dabur's food & beverages business grew 80.4 percent while the healthcare business reported a growth of 30 percent.

Home & personal care business grow more than 26 percent whereas the hair care category was up nearly 39 percent during the first quarter. The home care business grew by over 30 percent and the oral care business by over 21 percent. The skincare and salon business (excluding sanitisers) reported a 66 percent growth during the quarter.