you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur Q1 profit jumps 13%, domestic volume rises 9.6%; beats D-Street expectations

Dabur said Amit Burman appointed as chairman for a period of 5 years effective while Anand Burman resigned as chairman effective today.

FMCG major Dabur India reported better-than-expected growth across parameters in June quarter registering domestic volume growth at 9.6 percent against analyst estimates of 4 percent.

Profit grew by 12.6 percent to Rs 363.1 crore in Q1 despite one-time loss of Rs 20 crore.

The company registered a 9.3 percent growth in revenue at Rs 2,273.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 2,080.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Profit was likely to come at Rs 348 crore on revenue of Rs 2,215 crore for the quarter, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates.

The exceptional loss for the current quarter represented provision for impairment in the value of treasury investment due to rating downgrade, Dabur said.

Consumer care business stood at Rs 1,844.6 crore, up 11.4 percent year-on-year and foods business showed a 0.77 percent growth at Rs 366.32 crore in Q1.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 457.7 crore and margin jumped to 20.1 percent rising 150 bps in YoY Q1FY20, which were better than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 411 crore and 18.5 percent respectively.

In addition, Dabur said Amit Burman appointed as chairman for a period of 5 years effective while Anand Burman resigned as chairman effective today.

The stock was quoting at Rs 418.00, down Rs 11.00, or 2.56 percent on the BSE at 1418 hours.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:34 pm

