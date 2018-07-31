Dabur Q1 net profit jumps 25% at Rs 329.2 crore; volume growth at 21%

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India reported 25 percent rise year on year in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter FY19 at Rs 329.2 crore as against Rs 264.1 crore posted in June FY18.

A poll of analysts by Reuters pegged this figure to be Rs 328.8 crore.

The consolidated revenue was reported at Rs 2,080.7 crore, up 16.2 percent on year in the June quarter FY19.

On an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported at Rs 386.1 crore, up 25 percent on year. The operating margin was 18.6 percent in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, the volume growth was reported at 21 percent.

Category Growths

The Shampoo business ended Q1 with a growth of over 30 percent. Dabur’s Honey sales continued to report strong gains, growing by around 42 percent, driving the health supplements category growth to 27.5 percent in Q1.

The Skin Care category grew by 27.1 percent, while the food business, led by strong demand for packaged juices, posted an over 26 percent growth during the first quarter.

The digestives business also grew by nearly 22 percent during the first quarter of 2018-19, while Dabur’s Home Care and Oral Care businesses reported an over 17 percent growth.

"We have been witnessing a gradual improvement in consumer demand. Our focus on brand-building and market expansion coupled with innovation has helped Dabur sustain strong growth in our core categories, which has been significantly ahead of the market. Going forward, we will continue to focus on pursuing an aggressive and profitable growth strategy,” said Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

During the quarter, Dabur’s International Business reported a 10.5 percent growth, in constant currency terms. Sales in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) markets grew 17 percent, led by Saudi Arabia which reported a 54 percent growth during the quarter. The business in Egypt reported 31 percent gains.