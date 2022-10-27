 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabur India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,266.88 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,266.88 crore in September 2022 up 6.93% from Rs. 2,119.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.81 crore in September 2022 up 0.16% from Rs. 395.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 580.08 crore in September 2022 up 0.44% from Rs. 577.54 crore in September 2021.

Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in September 2021.

Dabur India shares closed at 532.15 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -8.46% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,266.88 2,179.73 2,119.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,266.88 2,179.73 2,119.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 832.48 918.15 823.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 413.82 381.66 310.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.41 -71.42 -22.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 184.69 172.58 165.51
Depreciation 46.52 43.96 40.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 123.26 130.35 165.57
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.71 220.68 196.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 425.99 383.77 440.35
Other Income 107.57 84.20 97.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 533.56 467.97 537.51
Interest 7.92 7.04 3.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 525.64 460.93 534.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 525.64 460.93 534.02
Tax 129.83 110.85 138.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 395.81 350.08 395.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 395.81 350.08 395.16
Equity Share Capital 177.18 177.17 176.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 1.98 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.23 1.97 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 1.98 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.23 1.97 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
