    Dabur India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,266.88 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,266.88 crore in September 2022 up 6.93% from Rs. 2,119.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.81 crore in September 2022 up 0.16% from Rs. 395.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 580.08 crore in September 2022 up 0.44% from Rs. 577.54 crore in September 2021.

    Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in September 2021.

    Dabur India shares closed at 532.15 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -8.46% over the last 12 months.

    Dabur India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,266.882,179.732,119.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,266.882,179.732,119.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials832.48918.15823.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods413.82381.66310.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.41-71.42-22.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost184.69172.58165.51
    Depreciation46.5243.9640.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses123.26130.35165.57
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.71220.68196.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax425.99383.77440.35
    Other Income107.5784.2097.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax533.56467.97537.51
    Interest7.927.043.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax525.64460.93534.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax525.64460.93534.02
    Tax129.83110.85138.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities395.81350.08395.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period395.81350.08395.16
    Equity Share Capital177.18177.17176.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.231.982.24
    Diluted EPS2.231.972.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.231.982.24
    Diluted EPS2.231.972.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
