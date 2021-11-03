Dabur India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,119.89 crore, up 11.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,119.89 crore in September 2021 up 11.52% from Rs. 1,900.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.16 crore in September 2021 up 0.63% from Rs. 392.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 577.54 crore in September 2021 up 11.19% from Rs. 519.43 crore in September 2020.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2020.

Dabur India shares closed at 598.05 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 18.13% over the last 12 months.