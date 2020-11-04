Dabur India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,900.90 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,900.90 crore in September 2020 up 17.91% from Rs. 1,612.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.68 crore in September 2020 up 20.62% from Rs. 325.54 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 519.43 crore in September 2020 up 15.44% from Rs. 449.96 crore in September 2019.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.84 in September 2019.

Dabur India shares closed at 515.40 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 11.95% over the last 12 months.