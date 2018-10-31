Dabur India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,537.20 crore, up 8.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,537.20 crore in September 2018 up 8.53% from Rs. 1,416.39 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 307.26 crore in September 2018 up 8.42% from Rs. 283.41 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 427.20 crore in September 2018 up 8.15% from Rs. 395.02 crore in September 2017.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2017.

Dabur India shares closed at 396.35 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 7.30% returns over the last 6 months and 22.99% over the last 12 months.