Dabur India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,852.34 crore, up 7.58% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,852.34 crore in March 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 1,721.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.76 crore in March 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 300.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.55 crore in March 2022 up 4.55% from Rs. 403.19 crore in March 2021.

Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Dabur India shares closed at 537.55 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)

Dabur India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,852.34 2,224.43 1,721.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,852.34 2,224.43 1,721.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 780.18 818.49 694.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 278.47 275.13 261.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.32 90.52 -31.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 177.81 173.91 166.48
Depreciation 41.39 40.38 37.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 109.39 195.50 116.87
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 216.43 184.16 181.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.99 446.34 295.25
Other Income 92.17 81.06 70.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 380.16 527.40 365.78
Interest 6.58 6.31 3.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 373.58 521.09 362.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 373.58 521.09 362.76
Tax 81.82 127.47 62.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 291.76 393.62 300.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 291.76 393.62 300.27
Equity Share Capital 176.79 176.79 176.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 2.23 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.64 2.22 1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 2.23 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.64 2.22 1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
