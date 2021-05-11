MARKET NEWS

Dabur India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.86 crore, up 30.33% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,721.86 crore in March 2021 up 30.33% from Rs. 1,321.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.27 crore in March 2021 up 16.84% from Rs. 257.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.19 crore in March 2021 up 10.42% from Rs. 365.15 crore in March 2020.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2020.

Dabur India shares closed at 522.75 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.06% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,721.862,071.081,321.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,721.862,071.081,321.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials694.47814.82569.42
Purchase of Traded Goods261.60321.48165.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.58-74.44-58.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost166.48171.63133.56
Depreciation37.4135.8633.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses116.87229.33--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses181.36155.38212.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.25417.02264.92
Other Income70.5368.0767.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax365.78485.09331.97
Interest3.021.722.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax362.76483.37329.33
Exceptional Items-----20.00
P/L Before Tax362.76483.37309.33
Tax62.4983.8652.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities300.27399.51257.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period300.27399.51257.00
Equity Share Capital176.74176.74176.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.702.261.45
Diluted EPS1.692.251.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.702.261.45
Diluted EPS1.692.251.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dabur India #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

