Dabur India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,321.15 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,321.15 crore in March 2020 down 17.35% from Rs. 1,598.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.00 crore in March 2020 down 37.97% from Rs. 414.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.15 crore in March 2020 down 20.06% from Rs. 456.79 crore in March 2019.

Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.35 in March 2019.

Dabur India shares closed at 428.95 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.