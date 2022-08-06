 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabur India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,179.73 crore, up 9.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,179.73 crore in June 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 1,982.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 350.08 crore in June 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 352.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.93 crore in June 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 508.50 crore in June 2021.

Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2021.

Dabur India shares closed at 573.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.

Dabur India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,179.73 1,852.34 1,982.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,179.73 1,852.34 1,982.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 918.15 780.18 805.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 381.66 278.47 313.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -71.42 -39.32 -56.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 172.58 177.81 161.48
Depreciation 43.96 41.39 38.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 130.35 109.39 150.56
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.68 216.43 171.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 383.77 287.99 398.75
Other Income 84.20 92.17 71.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 467.97 380.16 469.91
Interest 7.04 6.58 2.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 460.93 373.58 467.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 460.93 373.58 467.62
Tax 110.85 81.82 115.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 350.08 291.76 352.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 350.08 291.76 352.39
Equity Share Capital 177.17 176.79 176.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.65 1.99
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.64 1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.65 1.99
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.64 1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
