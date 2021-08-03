Dabur India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,982.84 crore, up 33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,982.84 crore in June 2021 up 33% from Rs. 1,490.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.39 crore in June 2021 up 21.75% from Rs. 289.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 508.50 crore in June 2021 up 29.63% from Rs. 392.28 crore in June 2020.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2020.

Dabur India shares closed at 599.05 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.16% returns over the last 6 months and 17.36% over the last 12 months.