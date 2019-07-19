Dabur India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,628.27 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,628.27 crore in June 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 1,473.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.81 crore in June 2019 up 11.82% from Rs. 230.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 383.75 crore in June 2019 up 18.04% from Rs. 325.09 crore in June 2018.

Dabur India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2018.

Dabur India shares closed at 428.90 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.13% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.