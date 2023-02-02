Dabur India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,298.26 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dabur India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,298.26 crore in December 2022 up 3.32% from Rs. 2,224.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.34 crore in December 2022 up 0.18% from Rs. 393.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 582.45 crore in December 2022 up 2.58% from Rs. 567.78 crore in December 2021.
Dabur India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2021.
|Dabur India shares closed at 561.95 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and 0.81% over the last 12 months.
|Dabur India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,298.26
|2,266.88
|2,224.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,298.26
|2,266.88
|2,224.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|775.40
|832.48
|818.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|345.53
|413.82
|275.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|146.34
|31.41
|90.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|189.59
|184.69
|173.91
|Depreciation
|47.60
|46.52
|40.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|146.48
|123.26
|195.50
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.11
|208.71
|184.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|449.21
|425.99
|446.34
|Other Income
|85.64
|107.57
|81.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|534.85
|533.56
|527.40
|Interest
|12.69
|7.92
|6.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|522.16
|525.64
|521.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|522.16
|525.64
|521.09
|Tax
|127.82
|129.83
|127.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|394.34
|395.81
|393.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|394.34
|395.81
|393.62
|Equity Share Capital
|177.18
|177.18
|176.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|Diluted EPS
|2.22
|2.23
|2.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|Diluted EPS
|2.22
|2.23
|2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited