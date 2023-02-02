Dabur India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,298.26 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,298.26 2,266.88 2,224.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,298.26 2,266.88 2,224.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 775.40 832.48 818.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 345.53 413.82 275.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 146.34 31.41 90.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 189.59 184.69 173.91 Depreciation 47.60 46.52 40.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 146.48 123.26 195.50 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 198.11 208.71 184.16 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.21 425.99 446.34 Other Income 85.64 107.57 81.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 534.85 533.56 527.40 Interest 12.69 7.92 6.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 522.16 525.64 521.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 522.16 525.64 521.09 Tax 127.82 129.83 127.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 394.34 395.81 393.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 394.34 395.81 393.62 Equity Share Capital 177.18 177.18 176.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.23 2.23 2.23 Diluted EPS 2.22 2.23 2.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.23 2.23 2.23 Diluted EPS 2.22 2.23 2.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited